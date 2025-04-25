Cryptocurrency Investment Scams Soar to $5.8 Billion in 2024, FBI Reveals

The digital promise of cryptocurrency has been increasingly overshadowed by a stark reality: a surge in sophisticated investment scams that cost victims a staggering $5.8 billion in 2024 alone. This alarming revelation comes from a recent report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), shedding light on the evolving tactics of cybercriminals and the devastating financial impact on individuals worldwide, including potentially vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

The IC3 report paints a concerning picture of the broader landscape of online crime, with total losses reaching $16.6 billion in 2024, a sharp 33% increase from the previous year. However, the cryptocurrency sector has become a particularly fertile ground for illicit activity. Crypto-related scams accounted for a staggering $9.3 billion in losses, marking a shocking 66% rise compared to 2023.

“Investment scams were the most damaging, with losses totalling $5.8 billion,” the FBI stated in their report. At the heart of this surge are insidious schemes, most notably “pig butchering” scams. These elaborate cons involve criminals cultivating fake online relationships with their targets over time, building trust and rapport before enticing them to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms. The term “pig butchering” chillingly alludes to the prolonged “fattening up” of victims before the financial slaughter.

The report highlights a particularly vulnerable demographic: older individuals. People aged 60 and above bore the brunt of these scams, collectively losing over $2.8 billion, underscoring their susceptibility to these emotionally manipulative tactics. This is a deeply concerning trend, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and protection for our elders.





In response to this escalating threat, the FBI launched “Operation Level Up” in early 2024. This initiative successfully identified over 4,300 victims, demonstrating law enforcement’s commitment to tackling these crimes. However, the report also revealed a disturbing statistic: 76% of these victims were unaware they were being scammed, highlighting the sophisticated and deceptive nature of these operations.

The FBI’s findings are corroborated by TRM Labs, a reputable blockchain security firm. Their analysis also identified fake investments and “financial grooming” – a process of manipulating individuals into financial dependence – as prevalent criminal activities within the cryptocurrency ecosystem last year.

TRM Labs further cautioned that scammers are increasingly employing innovative and seemingly innocuous methods to deceive their victims. These include the use of QR codes, cryptocurrency ATMs, and popular digital currencies like USDT and DAI to facilitate fraudulent transactions. Alarmingly, they are even leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to impersonate trusted contacts or financial experts, adding a new layer of sophistication to their schemes.

As the adoption of cryptocurrency continues to grow in Nigeria and across the globe, experts are issuing urgent warnings to the public. The advice is clear: exercise extreme caution when considering online investments. Always verify the legitimacy of investment platforms through independent research and regulatory checks. Crucially, never share personal or financial details with unfamiliar individuals online.





The rise of cryptocurrency investment scams represents a significant threat to financial security. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies like the FBI, blockchain security firms like TRM Labs, and increased public awareness are crucial in combating these evolving criminal tactics and protecting individuals from falling victim to these devastating schemes. Vigilance and skepticism are now more important than ever in navigating the complex world of digital finance.