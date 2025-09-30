News

Crowd Welcomes Tinubu to Imo for Project Commissioning

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A large crowd gathered on Tuesday at the Emmanuel Iwanyanwu International Conference Centre (EIICC), Owerri, to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Imo State.

Residents began arriving as early as 8 a.m. to witness the President commission four major projects. These include the EIICC, the refurbished Concorde Hotel, the twin flyover at Assumpta Cathedral Roundabout, and the Owerri–Mbaise–Umuahia road.

Security agencies were deployed across the city to manage the turnout, which comprised men, women, youths, traditional leaders, and other dignitaries.

Traffic was diverted from major routes such as Wetheral, Tetlow, and Bank roads leading to the Okigwe roundabout. This caused delays, forcing many commuters to walk long distances to their destinations.

The visit marks Tinubu’s latest engagement in the South-East, where he has repeatedly emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructure and regional development.

Details of his address and the formal commissioning of the projects are expected later.

ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
