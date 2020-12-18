Cross River Commisioner of Police allegedly dies of COVID-19

Jimoh Ibrahim, the Cross River Commissioner of police has reportedly died of COVID-19.

Sources had it Mr. Ibrahim died of Coronavirus at the University of Calabar Teaching hospital (UCH) Isolation center on Friday, 18th December.

However, a close relative of the deceased told Vanguard that Ibrahim was rushed to hospital on Friday over Pneumonia complications.

A police officer has said, the CP is diabetic and has been complaining that he’s sick for some time.

The source said, “They told us to report at the state police command by 3:00pm today to pay solidarity for him, but nobody told us he is dead,”

Details later…