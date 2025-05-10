Crisis Erupts in Lagos APC Over Candidate Imposition Ahead of LG Polls

Tensions are escalating within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the July 12 local government elections approach.

Several chairmanship aspirants and party leaders have voiced strong opposition to what they describe as attempts to impose candidates, sidelining grassroots democracy.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) released the election timetable in April for 57 council chairmanship and 376 councillorship seats across 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs. With the current council officials’ tenure ending in July, the APC opted to adopt consensus for candidate selection in the party primaries scheduled for Saturday.

Party leaders formed internal committees to screen aspirants for consensus candidates, but this move sparked protests. In Ojokoro LCDA, for instance, the Ojokoro Apex Council endorsed Mobolaji Sanusi as the consensus candidate, as confirmed in a letter signed by former House of Representatives members Ipoola Omisore and Adisa Owolabi, and incumbent chairman Idowu Tijani. However, a rival group backed Rosiji Yemisi, accusing the apex council of imposing a “foreigner backed by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa,” warning such imposition could backfire.





Similar unrest occurred in Yaba LCDA, where a coalition of landlords and political stakeholders protested an alleged plot to replace top screening candidate William Babatunde with Babatunde Ojo, who scored significantly lower. The coalition petitioned First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and President Bola Tinubu to intervene, emphasizing the need for a “more inclusive and consultative approach” that respects grassroots voices.

An aide to one aspirant condemned the use of the President’s name to justify imposition, calling it “false and disrespectful,” while Opeyemi Ahmed, media aide to outgoing Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Chairman Dele Osinowo, warned that such impositions could jeopardize Tinubu’s re-election prospects.

Party chieftain Fouad Oki issued a stern warning in an open letter, urging the APC to “choose democracy over cliques” or risk losing Lagos to internal discord. He stressed that “unity forged under injustice is brittle” and called for honoring members’ rights to avoid electoral backlash.

Responding, Lagos APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo dismissed imposition claims, stating the primaries are ongoing and consensus is a legitimate mechanism. He said, “Nobody is imposing anything on anybody; we cherish internal democracy in our party,” assuring that internal conflict resolution mechanisms will address any fallout.