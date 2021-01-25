Criminalizing an ethnic group becuase of your hatred for Buhari is nothing short of evil – Laureate Onochie

Presidential Aide, Laureate Onochie has shared her opinion on the ongoing herders crisis.

Taking to her twitter handle, Laureate said Nigerians aren’t being fair by teaming the whole fulani nation as guilty. According to her, their has been a dubious game going on for a while now, all in effort to blackmail the administration of Buhari.

She wrote:

LET COMMON SENSE PREVAIL.

1. Who can argue with Femi Falana SAN? Who has a counter-argument against Rotimi Fashaki?

If Emeka, Chijioke and Adanma commit crimes in any state, Emeka, Chijioke and Adanma alone are arrested and charged. Not Ndigbo.

2. If Adeleke, Ayodele and Iyabo commit crimes in any state, Adeleke, Ayodele and Iyabo alone would usually be arrested and charged. Not the Yoruba nation.

3. However, when the criminal is Musa, Aliyu,,,,, or Ibrahim, the whole Fulani nation is guilty. Sometimes, Fulanis who have lived in the area for decades, are made to suffer the consequences of crimes committed by others. Why is this? They are Fulanis, Pres Buhari’s ethnic group

4. If there’s an ethnic or community clash where lives & properties are lost, we pick & choose which to attribute to community clash & which to lay on the doorsteps of d Fulanis, @MBuhari’s ethnic group to satisfy the craving for more bitterness & hatred towards Buhari

5. no tribe is free of bad eggs. But criminalizing an ethnic group because you don’t like President Buhari’s face, is nothing short of evil and fishing for trouble.

6. It’s a devious game that has been on for a while now. There has been a recycling of “issues” under this government, to the point that those who benefit from the chaos have not noticed the strides this government has made.

7. They had asked for, no, Demanded to restructure. @MBuhari has no power to alter the constitution so he did what’s within his power. Executive orders mean that Governors have their powers back as chief security officers of their states No one is threatening a state of emergency

8. After restructuring, they moved to Fulani herdsmen & Boko Haram. Then an international “ombudsman” organization, released statistics showing that despite security challenges, Nigeria is safer under this government than the previous.

9. They then moved to d economy. Most of their criticisms were false. With the Pandemic & a downturn in the world economy, the IMF announced that Nigeria had moved from the 46th to the 25th best economy, globally while still maintaining her 1st spot in Africa This angered them.

10.They didn’t give it a mention. It was not what they wanted for Nigeria and Nigerians. They wallowed in the mud of disappointment. They are now back to restructuring and Fulani herdsmen. They decided that the two topics wailed together, would make more impact

11. Although they have refused to take their liberty, local government councils, state houses of assembly and state judiciaries have been granted autonomy through executive orders signed by Mr. President. What more can he do! Drop? #BabaNoDeyDrop

12. Thosthreateningng mayhem must calm down, take a deep breath and remember that this is the only nation we can truly call, “ours”. The ballot box is usually, the best way to change a government. That’s in 2023

Let common sense prevail. God bless Nigeria.