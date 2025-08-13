Crime Sweep in Gombe: Police Arrest Suspects in Robbery, Rape, Vandalism Crackdown

The Gombe State Police Command has announced what it described as “significant operational breakthroughs” following a series of coordinated raids and arrests across several local government areas in recent days. The operations targeted suspects linked to rape, armed robbery, vandalism, theft of railway materials, and other criminal activities, with a number of stolen items recovered.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the arrests took place between August 9 and August 11 in Funakaye, Yamaltu Deba, Kwami, and Gombe Local Government Areas.

On August 10, police officers in Bajoga intercepted 18 pieces of iron pipes, electric cables, and railway track bolts that had been hidden inside bags at the Ashaka Cement Motor Park in Funakaye. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the iron pipes belong to Ashaka Cement Company, while the cables and bolts are suspected to have been vandalised along the Bajoga–Jalingo Road,” Abdullahi stated. He explained that the suspect fled before officers arrived, adding that “efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the fleeing suspect.”

In another incident on August 9, operatives in Kwadon apprehended 18-year-old Hassan Aminu Sadiq of Yelwa Quarters, found in possession of a roll of dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp. “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to involvement in two separate armed robbery cases currently pending before the High Court, Gombe,” Abdullahi disclosed. The matter has since been handed over to the Anti-Violence Squad for further investigation.





The clampdown also extended to Zambuk, Yamaltu Deba LGA, where officers arrested 55-year-old Mohammed Tukur of Sabon Gari Village over allegations of raping a 12-year-old girl, identified as Zulei Malam Dahiru. Police said the victim was taken to General Hospital Zambuk for medical examination, while the suspect was detained for prosecution. The Command condemned all acts of sexual violence and called on residents to promptly report such cases.

On August 11, a patrol team from Gona Division intercepted three young men — Haruna Aliyu, 20; Adamu Aliyu, 20; and Umar Ibrahim, 18 — transporting 19 railway steel slippers in a Toyota pick-up van at Nassarawo Quarters, Gombe. “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to removing the items from the railway line at Nassarawo,” the police spokesperson revealed.

Further investigation led to the arrest of four others — Amir Muhammad, 25; Mubarak Garba, 25; Yusuf Umar, 25; and Sadiq Saidu, 23 — who were allegedly the receivers of the stolen materials. Photographs of the recovered exhibits were taken, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution.

Commending his officers, the Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and public infrastructure. “We will not relent in our efforts to rid Gombe State of criminal elements. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” Yahaya said.





The series of arrests has been welcomed by residents as a sign of stepped-up security efforts in the state. okay.ng reports that the Command has been intensifying patrols and intelligence gathering to curb crime in both rural and urban areas.