CREDICORP: What You Should Know, How to Apply in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has approved the first phase of the Consumer Credit Scheme, managed by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

This scheme aims to make consumer credit accessible and empower economically active citizens. If you’re interested in accessing credit through CREDICORP, here’s what you need to know.

Understanding the Scheme

Before applying, it’s essential to understand what CREDICORP offers. The scheme is designed to:

Improve Nigeria’s Credit Reporting Systems: CREDICORP ensures that every economically active citizen has a reliable credit score. Provide Credit Guarantees and Wholesale Lending: Financial institutions receive credit guarantees, promoting responsible consumer credit and improving the quality of life. Foster Financial Responsibility: CREDICORP encourages responsible borrowing and financial management.

Eligibility Criteria

Initially, the scheme is open only to civil servants. To proceed with the application, ensure you are employed in a civil service role.

Required Documents

To apply for credit through CREDICORP, you’ll likely need the following documents:

Proof of Employment : Show that you work in the civil service.

: Show that you work in the civil service. Identification Documents : Provide your national ID or passport.

: Provide your national ID or passport. Proof of Income: Include salary slips or other income-related documents.

Application Process

Follow these steps to apply for credit from CREDICORP: