Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was responsible for the death of Pope Francis.

In a video from a programme held on Thursday, now circulating on YouTube, Oyakhilome alleged that the late Pope’s support for global vaccination efforts contributed to his death.

“I pointed it out during your LoveWorld Specials,” Oyakhilome said during the broadcast.

“While he was trying to encourage the world to take the vaccines, he stated that if Jesus were here, he would have taken the vaccine, and I found that very insulting.”





He further suggests that the stroke, reported as the cause of death, was a result of blood clots triggered by the vaccine. Speaking to his congregation, he asked a medical doctor present at the event whether blood clots could cause a stroke. After the doctor confirmed it could, Oyakhilome declared:

“The vaccine killed the Pope.”

Continuing, he said: “Blood clots is one of the most common causes of death from the vaccine. He’s not the only one. Many of them who became ill will not tell you. No one is going to tell you he died as a result of the vaccine. I warned you. I warned the world about taking those mRNA vaccines. No vaccine is good, not one of them, and they have never worked; it’s always been a deception.”

Oyakhilome argued that vaccine-related deaths are often hidden or misrepresented.





“They have these people dying, they won’t tell you the cause. They dress it up. They get sick and they can’t be cured. They get sick and sick and worse and worse until it kills them. For some, very quickly. They call it sudden death syndrome. So, just remember that I warned you.”

Expressing sadness over the Pope’s passing, he added: “This was a very healthy pope, and I told you that once that substance is inside your body, it can’t leave, it doesn’t go away. They have no scientific way to remove it because they never planned to remove it. It was planned for death, to kill as many people around the world. I feel pained that a pope like that would have his life cut short. And many around the world may not know what led to it but I have told you what led to it. It was the vaccine.”