COVID-19 Second Wave: NIMC releases new guidelines for NIN registration

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued fresh guidelines for applicants to obtain their National Identification Number.

NIMC spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Mindful of the second wave of the COVID-19 which continues to severely affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions, the Commission wishes to announce that it has adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted.

“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9am – 1pm).

“Once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.”

The Commission also urged all applicants to use their face masks, observe social distancing and wash their hands while at its centres nationwide.