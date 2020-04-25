News

COVID-19: Okonjo-Iweala bags WHO special appointment

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter April 25, 2020
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has named former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as a Special Envoy for the newly inaugurated Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

She is to serve alongside British business executive, Sir Andrew Witty in the same capacity, to mobilise international commitment to the initiative.

Director-General of the organisation, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, made this announcement during the launch of the ACT Accelerator — via webinar from Geneva.

He said, “I would especially like to thank Sir Andrew Witty and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for agreeing to act as Special Envoys for the ACT Accelerator.”

The initiative is an international collaboration aimed at accelerating the development, production, and equitable distribution of COVID-18 drugs, tests kits, and vaccines around the world.


