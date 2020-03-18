COVID-19: NYSC close down all orientation camps nationwide

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the shut down of all orientation camps nationwide to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Wednesday.

According to Dare, the NYSC members would be released to resume at their places of primary assignment.

He tweeted: “Today across the country, the NYSC Orientation camps will be closed and Youth Corpers will be paid and sent to their places of primary assignment.

“This again is a precautionary measure on the part of the government to check the spread of COVID-19. The DG NYSC will provide details.”