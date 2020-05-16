COVID-19: Lagos govt gets Diezani’s property from EFCC for Isolation centre

On Friday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Lagos State government for use as an isolation centre to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

According to the EFCC, the property comprises of six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited by Allison-Madueke following order of Lagos State Federal High Court in 2017.

The Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo, speaking during the handover said the gesture was part of the Commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

In his words: “In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the Commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against covid-19. Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the Commission anytime the need for such essential service arises.”

However, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the anti-graft commission for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State Government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the property would be put into good use, adding that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”