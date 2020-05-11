News

COVID-19: Kano discharges index case, nine others

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 11, 2020
The Kano State Government has announced the discharge of ambassador Kabiru Rabiu, an index case of COVID-19 in the state, alongside nine others after their recovery from the disease.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this disclosure in a statement to Okay.ng.

According to the statement, the recovered patients were discharged from Kwanar Dawaki Isolation centre on Sunday morning.

Garba noted that this brings the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state stands at 32.

He said that the patients have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings and are to reunite with their families and the society.


