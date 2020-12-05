News
COVID-19 In Nigeria: NCDC announces 310 new cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 310 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 5th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 11 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 5th December, there are 68,937 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
64,650 patients have been discharged with 1,180 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Saturday.
- FCT-128
- Lagos-86
- Kaduna-26
- Katsina-20
- Rivers-19
- Oyo-7
- Benue-5
- Edo-5
- Jigawa-5
- Ogun-5
- Bayelsa-2
- Kano-2