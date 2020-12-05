COVID-19 In Nigeria: NCDC announces 310 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 310 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 5th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 11 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 5th December, there are 68,937 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

64,650 patients have been discharged with 1,180 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Saturday.