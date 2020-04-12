COVID-19: Cross Rivers govt asks civil servants to resume work Tuesday

The Government of Cross Rivers State has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 10 to resume work on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Governor Ben Ayade made this announcement in a statement issued by his media aide, Christian Ita, on Saturday.

The statement read: “The governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has issued the following new orders: All civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above are to resume work on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

“The no mask no movement policy is still in full force. All returning civil servants are to receive nose masks from the COVID-19 Response Task Force through their respective permanent secretaries. All nose masks to be used in the state must be locally made, with the place of origin clearly marked.

“The sale of masks made by the Cross River State Garment Factory is prohibited. Masks are to be distributed free of charge.”

Ayade also directed that all entry and exit points into the state should remain shut for two weeks, adding that the ban on large gathering is still in force.

“All entry and exit points (air, land and water) into the state hereby remain closed for a further two weeks,” he said.

“For any emergency evacuation by air, a certification by the national headquarters of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is required. Even so, the pilots are prohibited from stepping out of the aircraft

“Nobody is allowed in public places such as markets, shopping malls, sports arena, banks etc without the correct use of appropriate nose mask.

“Mass gatherings of all kinds such as worships, weddings, burials etc remain prohibited. Defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Cross River State Epidemic and Pandemic Law 2020.”

With 318 cases in Nigeria, Cross Rivers State is yet to record any case of coronavirus.