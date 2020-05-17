News

COVID-19: Buhari to address Nigerians on Monday, May 18

Photo of Okay.ng Okay.ng May 17, 2020
Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, May 18 address Nigerians as the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Aliyu Sani, made this disclosure in a Channels Television’s programme ‘Sunday Politics’ monitored by Okay.ng.

According to Aliyu, the president is to decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown.

More details to later…


Photo of Okay.ng

Okay.ng

Okay.ng launched under OKN MEDIA PUBLISHING (RC Number: 2993580) in the year 2012 is an independent digital news platform with thousands of page views and unique visitors every month
