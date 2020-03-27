COVID-19: Buhari approves convertion of stadiums, NYSC camps to isolation centers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved four stadiums to be used as isolations centers in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Okay.ng understands that this included National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos; Liberty Stadium Ibadan; M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja and Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Also, orientation camps of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) nationwide would also be converted to isolation centres.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare disclosed this through his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He said: “Mr President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna, as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centres as they are needed.

“We are in touch with relevant authorities.”