COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 11
As of Monday, May 11th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths by state underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|1,933
|1,398
|502
|33
|Kano
|666
|573
|61
|32
|FCT
|359
|302
|53
|4
|Katsina
|205
|179
|16
|10
|Borno
|186
|158
|12
|16
|Bauchi
|182
|174
|7
|1
|Ogun
|126
|82
|39
|5
|Jigawa
|118
|112
|4
|2
|Gombe
|118
|64
|53
|1
|Kaduna
|111
|91
|17
|3
|Sokoto
|106
|75
|19
|12
|Edo
|79
|62
|13
|4
|Zamfara
|73
|67
|1
|5
|Oyo
|65
|48
|15
|2
|Osun
|39
|5
|30
|4
|Kwara
|34
|24
|9
|1
|Nasarawa
|25
|24
|0
|1
|Kebbi
|24
|20
|1
|3
|Rivers
|22
|15
|4
|3
|Adamawa
|21
|17
|4
|0
|Plateau
|19
|18
|1
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|5
|10
|2
|Delta
|17
|11
|3
|3
|Ondo
|16
|4
|11
|1
|Taraba
|15
|14
|1
|0
|Ekiti
|15
|5
|9
|1
|Yobe
|13
|12
|0
|1
|Enugu
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Ebonyi
|7
|7
|0
|0
|Niger
|6
|4
|2
|0
|Bayelsa
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Imo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Benue
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
150
Recovered
902
Active
3,589
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,253,630
+1,305
Deaths
287,245
+108
Recovered
1,526,381
Active
2,439,410
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 am (+01:00)