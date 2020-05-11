Featured

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 11

Farouk Mohammed May 12, 2020
As of Monday, May 11th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths by state underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 1,933 1,398 502 33
Kano 666 573 61 32
FCT 359 302 53 4
Katsina 205 179 16 10
Borno 186 158 12 16
Bauchi 182 174 7 1
Ogun 126 82 39 5
Jigawa 118 112 4 2
Gombe 118 64 53 1
Kaduna 111 91 17 3
Sokoto 106 75 19 12
Edo 79 62 13 4
Zamfara 73 67 1 5
Oyo 65 48 15 2
Osun 39 5 30 4
Kwara 34 24 9 1
Nasarawa 25 24 0 1
Kebbi 24 20 1 3
Rivers 22 15 4 3
Adamawa 21 17 4 0
Plateau 19 18 1 0
Akwa Ibom 17 5 10 2
Delta 17 11 3 3
Ondo 16 4 11 1
Taraba 15 14 1 0
Ekiti 15 5 9 1
Yobe 13 12 0 1
Enugu 10 8 2 0
Ebonyi 7 7 0 0
Niger 6 4 2 0
Bayelsa 6 6 0 0
Imo 3 2 1 0
Benue 2 2 0 0
Abia 2 1 1 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
150
Recovered
902
Active
3,589
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,253,630
+1,305
Deaths
287,245
+108
Recovered
1,526,381
Active
2,439,410
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 am (+01:00)


