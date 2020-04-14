COVID-19: 56-year-old patient dies in Lagos

Less than a minute

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this while giving an update of the pandemic.

According to Abayomi, the patient who died was a 56-year-old Nigerian who visited the United States.

With this update, the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state to 6.

He said: “A 56-year-old Nigerian male who recently returned from the United States has died of COVID-19 related complication.

“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.”