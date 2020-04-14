News
COVID-19: 56-year-old patient dies in Lagos
The Lagos State Government has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.
Commissioner of Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this while giving an update of the pandemic.
According to Abayomi, the patient who died was a 56-year-old Nigerian who visited the United States.
With this update, the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state to 6.
He said: “A 56-year-old Nigerian male who recently returned from the United States has died of COVID-19 related complication.
“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.”
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 3:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/