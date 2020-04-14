News

COVID-19: 56-year-old patient dies in Lagos

April 14, 2020
The Lagos State Government has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this while giving an update of the pandemic.

According to Abayomi, the patient who died was a 56-year-old Nigerian who visited the United States.

With this update, the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state to 6.

He said: “A 56-year-old Nigerian male who recently returned from the United States has died of COVID-19 related complication.

“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 14, 2020 - 3:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


