COVID-19: 479 Abuja Health Workers Have Been Infected – FCTA

The federal capital territory authority (FCTA) has revealed that, 479 health workers of the state has tested positive for the Coronavirus since the first case of the disease was recorded in the state.These workers includes, Doctors, Nurses, pharmacists, and labourers.

The Cheif press secretary,to the state’s minister, Muhammad Bello disclosed the four doctors has succumbed the virus the latest being a female doctor.

Anthony Ogunleye went further to debunk rumors circulating that the hospitals of the state aren’t operating fully due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ogunleye says, all the sections of the hospital are working fully.

His statement reads;