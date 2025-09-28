Court to Decide DSS Case Against Pat Utomi’s Shadow Government on Monday

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled Monday, September 29, for judgment in a highly contentious suit filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) against political economist and public intellectual, Professor Pat Utomi.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/937/2025, revolves around the creation of the “Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government,” which Utomi inaugurated in May. The DSS contends that the initiative amounts to setting up an unconstitutional authority that could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The DSS maintains that Utomi’s proposed structure is a threat to Nigeria’s national security and could embolden separatist movements if allowed to operate. Counsel for the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), argued:

“We know how Boko Haram started, and even IPOB. We must not wait for crisis to happen before we act.”





The secret police urged the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining Utomi, his associates, and agents from advancing the project.

However, Utomi’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, dismissed the DSS’s arguments, insisting that the shadow government is merely a civic platform for citizens to scrutinise policies. He told the court:

“They are trying to chain Nigerians with shackles stronger than those that dehumanised slaves over 500 years ago.”





Ozekhome clarified that the coalition lacks executive, legislative, or judicial powers and should not be seen as a threat to constitutional governance.

The case also drew opinions from seven amici curiae (friends of the court). While Joseph Daudu (SAN) warned that the “shadow government” nomenclature was unconstitutional, Joe Gadzama (SAN) noted that no evidence had been provided showing that Utomi’s group sought to seize control of state powers.

Justice Omotosho reserved judgment after hearing arguments in July, and the ruling now awaits delivery.

The court’s decision will clarify whether Nigerians can lawfully establish such civic structures or whether the DSS has the constitutional right to halt the initiative.

okay.ng reports that the outcome could reshape how dissent and opposition are expressed in Nigeria’s democracy.