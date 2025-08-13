Court Stops Ogun Government from Demolishing Gbenga Daniel’s Properties

The Ogun State High Court sitting in Sagamu has issued an interim order restraining the state government and its agents from demolishing or interfering with properties belonging to former governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

The ruling came after Daniel and his wife, Yeye Olufunke Daniel, filed an affidavit of urgency to prevent the alleged threat of demolition.

It would be recalled that on July 8, 2025, officials of the Ministry of Urban and Regional Planning, through the State Planning and Development Authority, pasted Contravention, Quit, and Demolition Notices on the Asoludero Court private residence, the Conference Hotels Limited, and its annex — all in Sagamu and owned by the former governor.

In a follow-up letter dated August 8, 2025, the government alleged that some of the structures were constructed without a planning permit and lacked proper setbacks.





In suit number HCS/371/2025, the court said it was convinced of the need for urgent intervention to protect the claimants’ interests pending further hearing.

Delivering the ruling, the judge stated: “Haven read the affidavit in support and the affidavit of urgency, I am satisfied that this Honourable Court needed to take immediate steps to intervene in this case. Consequently, I hereby issue an exparte interim Order… restraining the Defendants/Respondents… from demolishing or in any way… tampering with the property known as Asoludero Court… pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein filed.”

The order covers properties measuring approximately 1.659 hectares within the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Sagamu, now known as Awolowo Avenue, and covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. LUD3/LR2693, issued January 20, 2010.

Similar protection was granted to Conference Hotel Limited and Blue Chapel Limited. In a separate ruling, the judge said: “I am satisfied that there exists an urgent situation requiring the immediate intervention of this Honourable Court. Consequently, I hereby issue an interim exparte Order… restraining the Defendants/Respondents… from demolishing or… tampering with the property… pending the hearing and determination of the motion on Notice herein filed.”





The matter has been adjourned to August 19, 2025, for hearing on the application for an interlocutory injunction.