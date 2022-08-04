News

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
L-R: Uduak Frank Akpan and late Iniubong Umore
L-R: Uduak Frank Akpan and late Iniubong Umore

An Akwa Ibom State High Court on Thursday sentenced Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for the murder of Iniubong Umoren.

The presiding Judge, Bassey Nkanang, gave the judgement after finding Akpan guilty of rape and murder.

Justice Nkanang ordered that the convict should be hung on the neck till he dies.

Okay.ng recalls that Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, was killed on April 2021. She was job hunting while awaiting mobilisation for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

TAGGED:
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Refer And Earn Cool Cash With Celot
Featured
Daura Transport Varsity to commence academic activities in September
Education
Adesola Adeduntan
FirstBank branch, head office not sealed – Management
News
Abuja-based Lawyer assassinated by gunmen
News Trending
Throwback Video: The first edition of Big Brother Naija in 2006
Entertainment
Lost your password?