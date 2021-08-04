Court restrains DSS from arresting, harassing Sunday Igboho

An Ibadan High Court has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies from arresting, detaining, molesting or killing Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Okay.ng understands that the judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, granted the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte motion filed by Igboho’s lawyer, Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN.

Justice Akintola while adjourning the case to August 18 for hearing of the originating motion, said the respondents must be served before the date.

More to come…