Court Reschedules MTN Nigeria Executives’ Arraignment To October 30

The Federal High Court in Abuja has shifted the arraignment of MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, and three other senior officials to October 30.

The executives, including Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, and General Manager of Regulatory Affairs, Ikenna Ikeme, are facing charges filed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

They are accused of breaching the FCCPC Act by allegedly refusing to provide documents and information requested under a lawful summons.

The scheduled arraignment on Wednesday could not hold as the presiding judge, Justice Hauwa Yilwa, was absent due to an official engagement.





After consultations among the parties, the matter was adjourned for arraignment at the end of October.

At a previous sitting, FCCPC’s counsel, Nsitem Chizenum, told the court the defendants had evaded service of court documents despite repeated attempts.

The case will now proceed when the court reconvenes on the new date.