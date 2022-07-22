News

Court remands former accountant-general, Ahmed Idris, 2 others in prison custody

Farouk Mohammed Posted Farouk Mohammed July 22, 2022
1 Min Read
The federal capital territory (FCT) high court has remanded former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and three others at Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja

Okay.ng reported that  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on Friday arraigned Idris alongside three others: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited on charges of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.4 billion.

The hearing for bail application has been adjourned till 27th July.

More to come…

