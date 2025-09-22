Court Postpones Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Cybercrime Trial

The scheduled trial of suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on charges bordering on cybercrime, has been delayed by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The matter, which was set to commence on Monday, stalled after her lead counsel, Chief Ehiogie West-Idahosa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), raised a preliminary objection questioning the court’s jurisdiction.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is standing trial on a six-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, filed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024. The Federal Government alleges that the suspended senator used electronic channels to transmit false and damaging information capable of endangering lives, inciting the public, and breaching national peace.

In particular, the charge, filed by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mohammed Abubakar, accuses her of alleging at a gathering in Ihima, Kogi State, on April 4, 2025, that the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, directed former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to arrange her assassination.





The prosecution further claims she repeated the allegation during a televised interview, insisting:

“…and Akpabio told Yahaya Bello, I am saying, standing by what I have said. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done here, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me here…”

According to the government, such statements were calculated to tarnish the reputations of both Akpabio and Bello, contravening Section 24(2)(c) of the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024.

At the resumed sitting, prosecuting counsel, David Kaswe, revealed that the state had its first witness present and had even arranged a television screen for the evidence session. He urged the court to allow the case to proceed.





However, West-Idahosa argued that his client had not been served with key witness statements and that the objection was fundamental, contending that the case represented “an abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney-General of the Federation.”

Justice Mohammed Umar ruled that the court must first determine the objection before trial. He adjourned the case to October 20, 2025, for the hearing of the objection and potential commencement of trial.

okay.ng reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan was first arraigned on June 30, 2025, and granted bail on self-recognition.