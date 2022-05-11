Court of Appeal sets aside judgement on section 84(12) of Electoral Act

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia which voided the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Hamma Barka delivering the judgement held that the Federal High Court Umuahia had no jurisdiction to have entertained the case as the plaintiff, Nduka Edede, lacked the locus standi to have filed the suit in the first instance.

The court adds that Mister Edede did not establish any cause of action to have warranted him approaching the court on the issue because he did not establish that he was directly affected by the provision.