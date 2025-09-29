Energy & Oil

Court Halts PENGASSAN Strike Against Dangote Refinery

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Dangote Refinery
The National Industrial Court in Abuja has issued an interim order stopping the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) from embarking on a nationwide industrial action against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Justice Emmanuel Sublim, presiding on Monday, ruled in favour of an ex-parte application filed by George Ibrahim, counsel to the refinery. The judge held that the planned strike, which aimed to disrupt crude oil and gas supplies to the refinery, posed a significant threat to Nigeria’s economy.

He therefore directed PENGASSAN to suspend all actions immediately.

The court also issued restraining orders against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), barring them from carrying out any directive from PENGASSAN to cut crude or gas supply to the refinery.

In his ruling, Justice Sublim stated that the court agreed with the refinery’s submission that the strike could cause irreparable damage if not urgently curtailed. He further stressed the importance of preserving the status quo pending the determination of the substantive motion.

The judge ordered that the restraining order and originating processes be served on all defendants without delay. The matter has been adjourned to October 13 for hearing of the motion on notice.

Okay.ng reports that tensions escalated after PENGASSAN alleged on September 26 that the refinery dismissed over 800 workers. The union said it was working to “resolve” the matter.

The refinery later admitted to sacking some workers but described the move as a reorganisation exercise, insisting that “only a small number were affected.”

On September 27, Dangote Refinery accused the union of attempting to sabotage the country’s energy supply chain after PENGASSAN directed its members to cut off crude oil and gas supply and embark on a nationwide strike over the layoffs.

