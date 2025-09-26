Countdown Begins as Ogun’s Gateway International Airport Prepares for First Passenger Flight October 7

The Ogun State Government has officially confirmed that commercial flight operations will commence at the newly completed Gateway International Airport (GWI) on October 7, with Value Jet Airline leading the first phase of passenger services.

According to Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information and Strategy, regulatory approvals have been secured to enable operations at the modern aviation facility located along the Ilisan–Iperu Remo axis.

Akinmade explained that Value Jet will run scheduled flights from GWI to Abuja every Tuesday and Thursday. “According to the flight schedule, every Tuesday and Thursday, the airline will operate the GWI-Abuja route, departing GWI at 8:30 am and arriving Abuja at 9:45 am. On the return flight, Value Jet will depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4 pm and arrive GWI at 5:15 pm,” he said.

Tickets for the maiden flights, Akinmade noted, became available for purchase on September 25 through online platforms, travel agents, and on-site ticket desks at GWI.





Governor Dapo Abiodun earlier disclosed that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had awarded the airport an Aerodrome Operational Permit following technical inspections and on-site audits. This makes GWI the first newly built airport in Nigeria to attain such certification under the latest aviation regulatory framework.

The permit categorizes the facility as an Aerodrome Reference Code 3C with an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) Category 6 status. Operations are currently limited to daylight flights, with provisions for Area Navigation and non-precision approach procedures for Runway 05/23.

Highlighting the airport’s wider potential, Governor Abiodun revealed ongoing discussions with a global logistics operator to facilitate two weekly cargo flights between London and Ogun State. He also stressed that the facility has been designated as an alternate landing site for Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“With world-class infrastructure, international connectivity, and a strategic location, the Gateway International Airport will raise the bar for air travel in Nigeria and serve as a proud symbol of Ogun State’s progress,” the governor affirmed.





okay.ng reports that members of the business community, government officials, and leisure travelers across Ogun, Lagos, and Ibadan are already showing strong interest in leveraging the airport’s strategic connectivity.