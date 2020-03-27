Coronavirus: US appeals to foreign doctors to apply for visa

The United States has called on foreign medical professionals to apply for work visas into the country to help them in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department of State disclosed this in a statement shared on its website on Friday.

According to the statement, “We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor, particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.”

In addition, the US government asked other foreign medical professionals already in the country to consult with their sponsor to extend their programmes in the country.

It said: “For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States: J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their program sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programs in the United States.

“Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years. Note that the expiration date on a U.S. visa does not determine how long one can be in the United States.”

On Thursday, the United States surpassed China as the country with the highest number of novel coronavirus patients worldwide.