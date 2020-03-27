News

Coronavirus: US appeals to foreign doctors to apply for visa

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh March 27, 2020
Less than a minute
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The United States has called on foreign medical professionals to apply for work visas into the country to help them in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department of State disclosed this in a statement shared on its website on Friday.

According to the statement, “We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor, particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.”

In addition, the US government asked other foreign medical professionals already in the country to consult with their sponsor to extend their programmes in the country.

It said: “For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States: J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their program sponsor, ECFMG, to extend their programs in the United States.

“Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years. Note that the expiration date on a U.S. visa does not determine how long one can be in the United States.”

“Note that the expiration date on a U.S. visa does not determine how long one can be in the United States.”

On Thursday, the United States surpassed China as the country with the highest number of novel coronavirus patients worldwide.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

65
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

A reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close