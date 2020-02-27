Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia restricts pilgrims from Makkah, Medina

Saudi Arabia has announced the suspension of visas for pilgrims planning to visit Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina over fears of Coronavirus disease.

Okay.ng understands that this decision is coming months ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

According to Saudi’s foreign ministry, pilgrims will not be able to visit the holy city of Mecca where the Kabba, the cube-shaped structure which about 1.8 billion Muslims pray towards five times a day.

The restriction also extends to Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina.

“Saudi Arabia renews its support for all international measures to limit the spread of this virus and urges its citizens to exercise caution before travelling to countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We ask God Almighty to spare all humanity from all harm.”

So far, Iran has the record of the most affected country in the Middle East with 19 people dead and 139 confirmed cases.