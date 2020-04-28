News

Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 195 new cases in FCT, fourteen states — total now 1532

Farouk Mohammed April 29, 2020
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10 :Symbol photo of the coronavirus crisis. Diagnosis. COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 on March 10, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Health authorities around the world are concerned about the novel coronavirus. More and more countries are reporting diseases and new infections. (Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and ninety-five (195) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 28, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 38 in Kano, 15 in Ogun, 15 in Bauchi, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, 9 in Sokoto, 5 in Edo, 5 in Jigawa, 2 in Zamfara, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Delta, 1 in FCT, 1 in Nasarawa State.

As of 11:50pm on 28th April, there are 1532 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and fifty-five (255) patients have been discharged with forty-four (44) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case previously reported in Gombe State is now recorded as a Borno State case.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 33 states plus the FCT

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Active Cases No. Discharged No of Deaths
Lagos 844 682 143 19
Abuja FCT 158 119 36 3
Kano 115 114 0 1
Borno 53 51 0 2
Ogun 50 42 7 1
Gombe 46 46 0 0
Osun 34 14 18 2
Katsina 30 28 0 2
Edo 30 19 8 3
Bauchi 29 23 6 0
Oyo 21 10 9 2
Sokoto 19 16 0 3
Kaduna 15 9 6 0
Akwa Ibom 12 2 9 1
Kwara 11 9 2 0
Ekiti 8 5 2 1
Ondo 8 5 3 0
Delta 7 3 2 2
Rivers 7 3 2 2
Taraba 8 8 0 0
Abia 2 2 0 0
Enugu 3 1 2 0
Niger 2 2 0 0
Jigawa 7 7 0 0
Zamfara 4 4 0 0
Benue 1 1 0 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0
Adamawa 1 1 0 0
Plateau 1 1 0 0
Imo 1 1 0 0
Bayelsa 1 1 0 0
Ebonyi 1 1 0 0
Kebbi 1 1 0 0
Total 1532 1233 255 44


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,337
Deaths
40
Recovered
255
Active
1,042
Last updated: April 29, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)


