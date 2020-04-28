Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 195 new cases in FCT, fourteen states — total now 1532

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and ninety-five (195) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, April 28, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 38 in Kano, 15 in Ogun, 15 in Bauchi, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, 9 in Sokoto, 5 in Edo, 5 in Jigawa, 2 in Zamfara, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Delta, 1 in FCT, 1 in Nasarawa State.

As of 11:50pm on 28th April, there are 1532 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and fifty-five (255) patients have been discharged with forty-four (44) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case previously reported in Gombe State is now recorded as a Borno State case.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 33 states plus the FCT