Coronavirus: Nigeria records 49 new cases in five states, FCT — total now 542

April 18, 2020
Nigeria has recorded fourty-nine (49) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 23 of the cases are from Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Ekiti State.

As of 10:40 pm on 17th April, there are 542 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and sixty-six (166) patients have been discharged with Eighteen (18) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:

  • Lagos- 306
  • FCT- 81
  • Kano- 37
  • Osun- 20
  • Oyo- 16
  • Edo- 15
  • Ogun- 12
  • Kwara- 9
  • Katsina- 9
  • Bauchi- 6
  • Kaduna- 6
  • Akwa Ibom- 6
  • Delta- 4
  • Ekiti- 4
  • Ondo- 3
  • Enugu- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Niger- 2
  • Benue- 1
  • Anambra- 1

