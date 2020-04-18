News
Coronavirus: Nigeria records 49 new cases in five states, FCT — total now 542
Nigeria has recorded fourty-nine (49) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 23 of the cases are from Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Ekiti State.
As of 10:40 pm on 17th April, there are 542 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and sixty-six (166) patients have been discharged with Eighteen (18) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos- 306
- FCT- 81
- Kano- 37
- Osun- 20
- Oyo- 16
- Edo- 15
- Ogun- 12
- Kwara- 9
- Katsina- 9
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 6
- Delta- 4
- Ekiti- 4
- Ondo- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Rivers-2
- Niger- 2
- Benue- 1
- Anambra- 1