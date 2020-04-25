Coronavirus: Anambra govt eases lockdown, asks churches to resume services

The Anambra state government has relaxed the lockdown in the state, four weeks after it was declared as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Willie Obiano announced the easing of the lockdown in a broadcast on Saturday, however, said that all borders of the state remain closed.

Obiano said churches were now allowed to hold activities, but all worshippers must wear face masks and observe all safety and preventive measures as prescribed by health experts.

The governor said all food and drug markets in the state should open with immediate effect.

Obiano said he would meet with leadership of the markets in the state on April 27 on the development.

He further said reopening of schools and the state civil service would be announced soon.

“Worshippers must wear face masks and enforce all World Health Organisation guidelines during worship, including, regular hand washing, avoiding handshakes, application of hand sanitisers, social distancing,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“Movements around Anambra have been relaxed, but all boundaries of the state remain closed.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed Anambra’s index COVID-19 case on April 10, 2020.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the state announced that the patient had been discharged.