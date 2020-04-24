Coronavirus: Adamawa govt imposes lockdown for 14 days

The Adamawa State Government has imposed a total lockdown on the state for another period of 14 days with effect from midnight Friday, April 24 to May 8.

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Government House Yola, Solomon Kumangar, made this known in a statement to Okay.ng on Friday.

“Painful as the decision is, it is the aftermath of the First COVID-19 index case recorded in the State through a returnee from Kano.

“The Adamawa State Government is therefore left with no option than to go for lockdown in the overall interest of saving lives and to contain the spread.

“Government has successfully commenced contacts tracing and testing which will be followed by isolation and treatment of positive cases,’’ he said.

Mr Fintiri further appealed for the cooperation and understanding of the people, insisting that despite the hardship this will entail,’ “there is no alternative to the latest lockdown, in view of the fact that COVID-19 which has no cure, is spreading like a wildfire in the dry season, throughout the country.”

Movement and gatherings in whatever form are prohibited throughout the period, except for those on verifiable essential duty such as Security, Media, Health, and Water Board Personnel, while Financial Institutions like Banks, will operate skeletal services. Others in this category include pharmaceuticals, and those selling food items only.

The government said will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to lead to the death of many. It, however, appeals to citizens to embrace the rudiments of basic hygiene like regular handwashing with soap, sanitizers were obtainable, social distancing, and use of face masks.

In furtherance of the Executive Order backing this lockdown, it stated that a mobile court will be set-up to prosecute offenders.

According to Governor Fintiri, “we must all act together and willingly give up our personal freedom in exchange for our collective survival from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pains we must all endure are only the unintended consequences of Government’s commitment to saving the lives of every citizen.”