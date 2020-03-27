Controversial Iranian cleric, Imam of Peace attacks Buhari on Twitter

An Iranian Muslim reformist, Mohammad Tawhidi, popularly known as Imam of Peace, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari on social media for his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country among other issues.

In several tweets on Friday, Tawhidi also accused President Buhari of fostering hatred among Nigerians.

In one tweet, he wrote: “I love Nigeria. I have one Nigerian friend and she’s amazing. One of the most successful and honest people I know. I also welcome my new Nigerian followers on Twitter.

“You have a beautiful country but it would be more beautiful without the terrorism enabled by Dictator Buhari.”

In another tweet, he said: “I’ll say it again: Whoever voted for Buhari, especially for the second time after seeing his failures to crack down on terrorists, is 100% stupid, foolish and irresponsible. Victims of terrorism due to Buhari’s incompetence don’t care about minority or majority votes. Wake up.”

Furthermore, he called Buhari Joe Biden of Nigeria.

He said: “People don’t know where he is. He doesn’t know where he is. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. His fingerprints are on dirty files with no one brave enough to investigate him.”

When accused of being a Shitte, Tawhidi said: “More lies. I am not Nigerian nor am I a follower of Zakzaky and the terrorist regime in Iran. I despise Zakzaky. Criticizing Buhari doesn’t mean I support Zakzaky. I reject them both. I take orders from one person only and that person is my lady.”

Presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, tried to intervene, the cleric fired at him: “Covik Cult lying again. He has nothing to respond with so he claims that he’s blocked. He’s not blocked. But he will be after this lie. #PresidentCovik.”