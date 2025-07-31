Security

Community in Shock as Four Farmers Abducted in Ebonyi State, Police Confirm

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The tranquility of Akpoha Autonomous Community in Afikpo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, was shattered following the abduction of four residents on July 24 while they were tending to their farms. The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed this alarming incident involving unknown perpetrators.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, the divisional officer in charge of Afikpo Division verified the situation. “When I called the DPO to confirm the information, he told me that they had visited the scene of the incident to ascertain what had happened and to find out more about the situation,” Ukandu disclosed.

The police are currently collaborating with community and traditional leaders to investigate the circumstances that led to the abduction and are conducting an active search for the missing individuals. “The division has commenced investigation and search for the rescue of the victims by collaborating with the community leaders, traditional leaders to unravel the reason behind the abduction,” Ukandu added.

As tension grips the community awaiting updates, the Police Command pledges to provide further information when the investigation concludes.

okay.ng reports that this incident has renewed concerns about security in rural parts of Ebonyi where farmers remain vulnerable to criminal activities.

