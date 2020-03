Nigerian Comedian Onyebuchi Ojieh (Buchi) has welcomed his second child with his wife, Rukkiyah.

Buchi through his Instagram page on Monday evening announced the arrival of the baby boy.

He wrote: “Join us celebrate God For the birth of my Son.. @rukkyojieh I love u Babay.. did it again like a true Hebrew woman.. ❤️❤️❤️mother and child are great.”

The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child (a baby girl) after some months.