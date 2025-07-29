Politics

Coalition Unites Against Election Fears: Atiku Sets the Record Straight

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has underscored that the newly formed opposition alliance, spearheaded by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), prioritizes preserving Nigeria’s democracy over individual ambitions. Atiku’s senior media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, clarified in Abuja that the alliance is not about political heavyweights like Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, or himself, but dedicated to safeguarding the country’s democratic foundations.

Amid rumors swirling about a tussle for the coalition’s 2027 presidential ticket, Atiku emphasized, “This is not an anti-Tinubu project; it is a pro-Nigerian movement. Nigerians must be the ultimate beneficiaries of this effort.”

Lamenting what he described as a deteriorating democratic space under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, Atiku accused the ruling party of “laying rigging landmines” ahead of the 2027 elections. He referenced the appointment of a former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official, who previously headed the IT department, as APC national chairman, suggesting, “This move clearly indicates that the ruling party is not interested in winning elections through due process or on the strength of their performance during their first mandate. Instead, they are laying the groundwork to rig the upcoming election.”

okay.ng reports that Atiku called for unity among opposition elements, warning that “any internal divisions would benefit those who intend on clinging to power…We cannot afford this. Unity is our strength; when we stand together, it becomes difficult for anyone to sow seeds of discord.”

He further maintained, “Our mission is about enabling Nigerians to recover and rebuild their nation. It’s crucial to keep these goals in mind and avoid the mistake of counting our chickens before they are hatched.”

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has moved to disassociate itself from the former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. Despite his assertions on social media about joining the party, the SDP leadership revealed he did not register as required, labeling his actions as destabilizing. In a statement, the party banned el-Rufai for 30 years, citing gross indiscipline, and affirmed he is not recognized as a member within any structure of the SDP.

