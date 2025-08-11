The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has officially closed its 2025 recruitment application portal after attracting an overwhelming 1,912,444 entries from across Nigeria.

Data released by the board shows that Kogi State topped the chart with 116,250 applications, followed closely by Kaduna (114,603) and Benue (110,649).

At the lower end, Bayelsa recorded the fewest submissions at 11,680, while Lagos and Rivers followed with 14,221 and 22,216 applications, respectively.

The statistics reveal significant participation from northern states, with Kano, Niger, and Katsina also featuring prominently among the top contributors.





States like Zamfara, Delta, and Ebonyi occupied the mid-range, while the Federal Capital Territory submitted 30,318 applications.

With the application phase now closed, the CDCFIB has assured that the shortlisting process will commence immediately.

Successful candidates will be contacted via email and SMS in the coming weeks, and applicants have been urged to monitor their inboxes closely and check the portal regularly for further updates.

The board expressed appreciation to all applicants for their interest, commending their “commitment to serving with honour, integrity, and national pride.”