News

City Boy Movement Rejects Allegations of Seyi Tinubu’s Interference in NANS Inauguration

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read
Seyi Tinubu

The City Boy Movement has vehemently denied accusations that its Grand Patron, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, orchestrated a disruption of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) executives’ inauguration.

In a statement released on Friday in Lagos, the group’s Director-General, Mr. Francis Shoga, described the claims as “malicious, unfounded, and intended to damage Seyi Tinubu’s character through a desperate act of character assassination without credible evidence.”

The controversy arose after NANS factional president, Atiku Isah, accused Seyi Tinubu of mobilizing thugs to disrupt his inauguration ceremony in Abuja and locking down the venue. The association’s Public Relations Officer, Orowole Owoyemi, alleged that Tinubu sought to hijack NANS leadership, undermining its autonomy and student representation.

Shoga firmly rejected these allegations, stating, “The outlandish claims of being stripped and filmed under duress are nothing more than staged theatrics seeking undue public sympathy.” He emphasized that Seyi Tinubu is committed to youth empowerment and constructive dialogue, not meddling in student organizations’ affairs. Shoga warned that the group would pursue legal action against those spreading defamatory claims and urged Nigerian youth to focus on meaningful progress rather than theatrics.

