Cholera Epidemic in Niger State Claims 16 Lives Amid 150 Confirmed Cases

The cholera outbreak in Niger State has now resulted in 16 fatalities, escalating from the initial 13 deaths reported two weeks ago. Health officials confirm that 150 individuals have tested positive for cholera through rapid diagnostic testing within the state, with 451 persons placed in isolation as a containment measure.

During an advocacy visit by UNICEF’s Chief of Kaduna Field Office, Dr. Gerida Birukila, to the Emir of Minna, it was disclosed that all patients confirmed positive have received treatment and were discharged. Dr. Birukila emphasized the ongoing collaboration between UNICEF and government authorities to curb the spread of the disease and provide public health interventions.

She highlighted additional concerns raised during the visit, including the need to address polio, measles outbreaks, and low rates of exclusive breastfeeding within Niger State. Dr. Birukila urged the traditional leaders to support the forthcoming introduction of the measles and rubella vaccines scheduled for October 2025, underscoring the potential for eradication with sustained cooperation.

The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouq Bahago, pledged the Emirate’s full support for these health initiatives and prayed for success in eradicating involved diseases. “We will continue to talk and work in the interest of our people. We will support your efforts and complement your activities in all the four areas of intervention,” he affirmed.

The UNICEF visit team included Health Specialist Dr. Ahmed Tsofo. okay.ng reports the situation continues to demand urgent attention to prevent further casualties.

