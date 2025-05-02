China to Launch Cultural and Language Centre at UNIPORT to Boost Bilateral Ties

The Chinese Government has unveiled plans to establish a Chinese Centre at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State, aiming to enhance cultural exchange and educational cooperation between China and Nigeria.

This announcement was made by Yan Yuqing, China’s Consul-General in Lagos, during a recent visit to UNIPORT, where she led a delegation from the Chinese Consulate. The details were confirmed in a statement by UNIPORT’s Public Relations Officer, Sammy Kpenu.

Represented by Liu Hongwu, Director of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, Yan Yuqing expressed strong confidence that the new centre would deepen the ties between the two nations.

“The centre will further strengthen educational and cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria, providing UNIPORT students with greater access to Chinese resources, training, and opportunities,” she said.





Additionally, Yan Yuqing revealed plans to inaugurate the ‘China Window’, a platform designed to broaden Nigerians’ access to Chinese language, culture, and academic opportunities. “Our aim is to open a window through which Nigerians can gain a better understanding of China. This is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening educational and cultural ties with Africa, particularly with institutions such as UNIPORT,” she added.

In response, UNIPORT’s Vice-Chancellor, Owunari Georgewill, praised the Chinese Government for its sustained engagement in Africa, especially in education and infrastructure. He thanked the Chinese Consulate for choosing UNIPORT among other Niger Delta universities and assured full cooperation for the centre’s success.

He noted that UNIPORT has already commenced a Chinese Language Programme as part of its broader academic expansion to bridge Nigeria’s skills gap. “Language exchange initiatives will enhance students’ employment prospects, particularly in Chinese-owned companies operating across the country,” he said.

Georgewill emphasized the importance of acquiring Chinese language and cultural skills due to the growing presence of Chinese companies in Nigeria, calling the collaboration “timely” and a significant milestone for cultural cooperation.