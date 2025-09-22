China-Nigeria Trade Rises to $15.48 Billion in 7 Months

Bilateral trade between Nigeria and China surged by 34.7% to $15.48 billion from January to July 2025, strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Chinese Consul-General in Lagos, Ms. Yan Yuqing, disclosed this during a reception on Sunday, noting that Nigeria is now China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

She linked the growth to the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit, which expanded opportunities for collaboration.

Yuqing highlighted growing cooperation in infrastructure, energy, trade, culture, and education, stressing that the partnership is yielding benefits for citizens of both countries.





She added that China’s economy grew by 5.3% in the first half of 2025 despite global headwinds, a performance that has reinforced its role as a key trade partner for Nigeria.

The Consul-General praised the Chinese community in Nigeria for fostering local development, cultural exchange, and charity, urging them to continue serving as bridge-builders between both nations.

According to official data, China remains Nigeria’s largest import partner, supplying N4.96 trillion worth of goods in Q2 2025, more than twice the value of imports from the United States. Machinery, refined petroleum products, and telecom equipment dominated China’s exports to Nigeria, underlining Nigeria’s dependence on foreign industrial inputs.

Relations between both countries are currently at what Yuqing described as their “best in history,” with significant prospects for deeper cooperation in trade and investment.