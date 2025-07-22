Chidinma Ekile Reveals Spiritual Ordeal During 40-Day Fast

Nigerian gospel singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about a deeply personal and life-threatening spiritual experience during a 40-day prayer and fasting retreat, revealing that she narrowly escaped death while seeking divine direction.

Okay.ng reports that Chidinma shared her testimony during a church gathering, recounting how she withdrew to a remote mountainous bush shortly after returning from the United States to embark on an intense spiritual journey.

“While I was on the mountain, the enemy tried everything to take me before my time,” she said. “The devil took me to the top of the mountain at night and told me to jump. The voice was so strong. But something held me back.”

The singer described the experience as a spiritual surgery, where she endured temptations, loneliness, and emotional battles, but ultimately came out renewed. “I cried, I prayed, I lost weight. But I found God in a way I never had before,” she said. “Jesus is King.”





Chidinma, who famously transitioned from secular music to gospel in 2021, said the retreat reshaped her perspective on life, stripping her of worldly attachments and giving her peace beyond material success.

“I don’t live for fame or money anymore,” she added. “God has redefined what fulfilment means to me.”

She also revealed that the intense spiritual isolation brought her face-to-face with inner fears and past distractions, but through prayer and revelation, she found clarity.

The testimony comes on the heels of the release of her latest gospel project titled The Road Best Travelled, which reflects her personal transformation and commitment to evangelism through music.