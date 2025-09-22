Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth-Best Goalkeeper in Women’s Football at Ballon d’Or Awards

Chiamaka Nnadozie, goalkeeper of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, has been voted the fourth-best goalkeeper in women’s football for the 2024/25 season, making history as the first African to be nominated for the newly introduced women’s Yachine Award.

The announcement was made on Monday at the Ballon d’Or ceremony held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where global football stars gathered to celebrate the season’s best performers.

The 24-year-old finished behind Hannah Hampton of England, who won the inaugural prize, Ann-Katrin Berger of Germany in second place, and Cata Coll of Spain in third. Nnadozie ranked ahead of Dutch international Daphne van Domselaar, completing the top five.

Nnadozie’s nomination comes after an outstanding year with the Super Falcons, where she was a key figure in helping Nigeria secure their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco. She was voted the best goalkeeper of the tournament, keeping four clean sheets in six matches.





Her consistency has also earned her continental recognition, having been crowned CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year twice, cementing her reputation as one of Africa’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

Reacting to the recognition, many Nigerian fans hailed her achievement as a proud moment for the country and the continent, highlighting her journey from local football to becoming a global figure in women’s sport.

Meanwhile, in the coaching category, Justine Madugu, handler of the Super Falcons, missed out on the Women’s Best Coach award, which went to Sarina Wiegman of England, who guided the Lionesses to victory at the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Championship.