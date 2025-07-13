Chelsea delivered a stunning performance at the FIFA Club World Cup final, overpowering Paris Saint-Germain with a convincing 3-0 victory to claim the prestigious trophy. Despite PSG entering the match as strong favourites—especially after their remarkable 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid—Chelsea’s dominance was evident from the outset.

The Blues’ attacking prowess was spearheaded by Cole Palmer, who scored twice and assisted Joao Pedro, the club’s recent signing, for the third goal. By halftime, Chelsea had established a commanding lead that PSG could not overturn. Palmer’s exceptional contributions throughout the tournament culminated in him being awarded the Player of the Tournament.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper Robert Sanchez also earned accolades for his steadfast defensive displays, securing the Golden Glove after maintaining three clean sheets during the competition. On the other hand, PSG’s Desire Doue was recognised as the Young Player of the Tournament, highlighting his breakout performances despite his team’s final loss.

Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia finished as the tournament’s top scorer, claiming the Golden Boot with five goals. Okay.ng reports that this tournament has showcased emerging talents and reaffirmed Chelsea’s status on the global stage.





FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – Individual Award Winners:

*Player of the Tournament: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

*Golden Glove: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

*Young Player of the Tournament: Desire Doue (PSG)

*Golden Boot: Gonzalo Garcia (Real Madrid) – 5 goals