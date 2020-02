Less than a minute

Chelsea reach agreement with Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech for a reported fee of €45million.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder will join the London club during the summer transfer window.

Ziyech joined Ajax from fellow Dutch club Twente in 2016, he has featured 107 league game, scoring 38 goals.