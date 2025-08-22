Chelsea Humiliate West Ham 5-1 as Former Manager Potter Faces Mounting Pressure

Chelsea delivered a ruthless performance at the London Stadium on Friday night, coming from behind to dismantle West Ham United 5-1 in the English Premier League, leaving former Blues manager Graham Potter under intense scrutiny.

Lucas Paquetá’s thunderbolt gave West Ham an early lead, sparking hopes of a famous night for the Hammers. But Chelsea responded with authority, exposing the defensive lapses of new goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who endured a torrid debut.

Joao Pedro, continuing his fine form, leveled with a header from a corner before setting up Pedro Neto to make it 2-1. Enzo Fernández extended the lead after being teed up by teenage sensation Estevão, who dazzled on his first Premier League start.

Chelsea’s dominance didn’t end there. Moisés Caicedo pounced on Hermansen’s error to score before Trevoh Chalobah added a fifth, leaving home fans streaming out in frustration.





The win catapulted Chelsea to the top of the Premier League for the first time since December 2021, offering manager Enzo Maresca early validation of his project. okay.ng reports that this was also Chelsea’s biggest away win over West Ham since 1986.

For Potter, the defeat adds to a miserable run, with only five wins in 21 matches since taking charge. The former Chelsea boss now faces urgent questions about his future at West Ham.